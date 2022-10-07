Calif. Family Murder Suspect Allegedly Left Baby to Die of Exposure, Had Longstanding Feud with Parents 

The convicted felon accused of kidnapping and killing four members of a California family was a former employee embroiled in a dispute with them, police say

By KC Baker
Published on October 7, 2022 02:22 PM

The suspect accused of kidnapping and killing a California family was a former employee of the family business who was in a protracted argument with them that turned deadly, authorities said.

Suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, had worked for the slain family's trucking business as a driver and had a falling out with them that "got pretty nasty" after he left the company more than a year ago, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke confirmed to The Associated Press.

About a year ago, after Salgado parted ways with the company, he sent emails and text messages to the family expressing anger over an apparent disagreement they'd had, the family's relatives told investigators, according to Sheriff Warnke.

The sheriff did not provide further details about what transpired between then and Monday, when Salgado allegedly went to the family's business on South Highway 59 near Merced and kidnapped them at gunpoint.

The family was found dead two days later when a farm worker found the bodies of Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, their 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in Dos Palos, about 30 miles south of Merced, Sheriff Warnke announced at a press conference Wednesday night.

"Our worst fears have been confirmed," Sheriff Warnke said.

baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Baby Aroohi Dheri; mom Jasleen Kaur; dad Asdeep Singh; and uncle Amandeep Singh. Merced County Sheriff's Office

The family's bodies were found close together in between rows of almond trees, he said.

Investigators believe the three adults were killed first — and that Salgado allegedly left the baby girl to die in the field of exposure, the sheriff told ABC 30.

Investigators are awaiting a more thorough report from the MCSO pathologist showing how the baby died, Warnke told the news outlet.

"It's bad enough to do what he did to the adults but what was reported to me with the infant was just unimaginable," he told ABC 30.

On Tuesday, sheriff's deputies took Salgado into custody after he tried to kill himself.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, the suspect
Merced County Sheriff's Office

Investigators also learned that Salgado had allegedly been videotaped using one of the victim's ATM cards at a local bank, the Fresno Bee reports.

He was initially unable to talk because he was sedated while undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital, but has since begun answering investigator's questions, the Associated Press reports.

Salgado has not yet been charged with any crimes, according to Merced County Prosecutors.

The last time the family was seen alive was on Monday, when Salgado was allegedly seen on surveillance footage leading Jasdeep and Amandeep out the back of Gateway Parking on South Highway 59, south of Merced.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Salgado allegedly held a gun to the brothers, who were both zip-tied, as he led them down a back staircase to a pickup truck.

He then allegedly led the young mother, holding her baby in her arms, down the steps and to the pickup truck.

Previous Conviction for Home Invasion

Since Salgado was taken into custody, information about his background surfaced showing that he had been convicted previously of a home invasion in Merced County, court records show.

In 2006, Salgado was convicted of witness intimidation and a residential robbery with gun enhancements and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, court documents show, The Fresno Bee reports.

He was released on parole on June 21, 2015.

Serving time behind bars did nothing "to deter" Salgado from allegedly committing another serious crime, Warnke told ABC 30.

At Wednesday night's press conference, the sheriff echoed the sentiments of the community when he said, "There's no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident.

"I said it earlier, there's a special place in hell for this guy."

Anyone with information about the kidnapping and murders is asked to call 209-385-7547.

Related Articles
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
4 Calif. Family Members Found Dead 2 Days After Kidnapping: 'Our Worst Fears Have Been Confirmed'
Merced County Sheriff's Office to report Jasleen, Jasdeep, Amandeep, and 8-month-old, Aroohi missing
Authorities Show Video of Kidnapped Calif. Family Being Placed into Pickup Truck by Armed Suspect
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Person of Interest in Kidnapping of Calif. Family Is in Critical Condition as They Remain Missing
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Calif. Family Members — Including a Baby — Have Been Kidnapped, and Police Have No Idea Why
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
Sherri Papini
Keith Papini Told Cops He Was Blindsided by Wife Sherri's Kidnapping Hoax: 'I'm the Idiot Husband'
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement.
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse after her arraignment in Sacramento, Calif., April 13, 2022. During a virtual hearing Papini accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors and pleaded guilty, Monday, April 18, 2022, to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. She will be sentenced on July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
From Harrowing Abduction to Infamous Hoax: Timeline of Sherri Papini Case Before Monday's Sentencing
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
Maoye Sun, his wife Mei Xie, and their two small children, Timothy and Titus
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Investigators with the GCSO Homicide Unit have made an additional charge against 17-year-old William Micah Hester in connection with the murder of Joanna Lockaby
S.C. Teen Is Accused of Suffocating His 4-Year-Old Sister, Whose Body Was Found in Bin in Woods
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Escaped Inmate Charged with Murder of Vicky White, Prison Guard Who Aided His Escape
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eugene Garcia/AP/Shutterstock (13026986a) Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on . Police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four Southern California 7-Eleven stores. Authorities said Monday that at least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman California-7-Eleven Shootings, Brea, United States - 11 Jul 2022
2 Arrested for Deadly Robberies at Multiple Southern Calif. 7-Elevens: 'This Was a Reign of Terror'
getting pulled over by the police for speeding
Driver Alerts Officer to Alleged Kidnapping After Committing Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over, Police Say
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Try to Intervene