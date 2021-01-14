Chula Vista Police say they do not suspect foul play, but her family can't believe she'd disappear without a trace

Calif. Mom Vanished 3 Days Before Daughter's Birthday, and Worried Family Says 'This Is Not Normal'

It has been one week since a California mother vanished from her Chula Vista home without a trace, family members tell multiple media outlets.

Maya Millete was last seen at her home on the evening of Jan. 7. Her car remains abandoned in the home's driveway, according to TV station NBC7.

Millete's brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet spoke to local TV station KGTV and told reporters family members knew something was wrong when her phone kept going to voicemail.

"We had plans to go to Big Bear [Lake] and she never replied Thursday," he told the station.

He added that Millete, 39, is the mother to three children ages 4, 9 and 11. Her oldest child planned to celebrate her birthday on Sunday, Drouaillet told the station.

"She just turned 11 and for her miss that, it's not possible. We just pray to God that she comes home safe and contacts one of us," Drouaillet said about his wife's sister. "[My] wife knows her sister really well, and she knows that this is not normal."

Chula Vista Police have interviewed Millete's husband Larry, who is described as her high school sweetheart.

Chula Vista Police Lt. Miriam Foxx said police aren't assuming foul play, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper.

"It's a missing person case," she said. "We don't have a reason to believe it's anything other than that."

Meanwhile, friends, family and strangers in the community have conducted searches for Millete. On Wednesday, nearly a hundred people gathered at a nearby park to search for clues.

Millete's husband Larry spoke to FOX5 on the phone and said he thought his wife needed some time for herself.

"Initially, that's what I thought," he told the station. "But as the days go by, it's very unlikely that that's it, because she wouldn't be gone this long. I'm still very hopeful that with all this media coverage, she'll turn up and say, 'Hey, I'm okay.'"