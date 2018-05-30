After Fight With Baby's Dad, Calif. Mom Runs Over Him and Their 7-Month-Old Daughter: Police

A 7-month-old California girl is dead after police say her 19-year-old mom allegedly drove over the child’s father as he held their infant in his arms following an argument between the couple, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities arrested Sarah Gomez, of Ontario, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to Ontario police.

The child died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the incident late Monday.

“It appears alcohol was involved,” Police Sgt. Jeff Higbee said, the Daily Bulletin reports.

Investigators said that Gomez and her 21-year-old boyfriend had been at a family gathering and drinking a few streets away from their residence when the incident occurred, according to local TV station KTLA.

Detectives are investigating what led up to Sarah Gomez (19) of Ontario, running over her 21-year-old boyfriend and 7-month-old daughter. The baby died from her injuries. Gomez has been arrested for murder and attempted murder. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) May 29, 2018

The couple was arguing in the car with Gomez at the wheel when the child’s father got out carrying the 7-month-old, according to station KCAL.

“That’s when she struck them,” Higbee said, the Daily Bulletin reports.

The father, who was taken by family members to the hospital along with his child, sustained minor injuries, according to the outlet.

Gomez is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail, jail records show.

An attorney for her was not immediately identified, nor do those records indicate whether she has entered a plea to the charges against her. They are listed as vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, child cruelty with possible injury or death and driving under the influence.