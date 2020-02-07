Calif. Mom Left Her Toddler Daughter to Die in Hot Car, Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment

Image zoom Pricilla Marquez Harris San Diego County Sheriff's Office

A 24-year-old California mother has pleaded guilty an abuse charge stemming from the death last August of her toddler daughter who was found unconscious in a hot car.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office confirms that Pricilla Marquez Harris, 25, will be sentenced on April 6 to 10 years in prison after the death of her 20-month-old daughter, Scarlett Grace Harris.

Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single felony child abuse charge.

According to investigators, Harris first reported her daughter missing the afternoon of August 5. Moments later, she called 911 again, saying she had found Scarlett inside her car, parked outside her Tierrasanta home.

During that second call, she told dispatchers the girl was unresponsive and not breathing.

She also said she had taken an anti-depressant to sleep.

Emergency crews rushed to the home, where attempts were made to revive the little girl. Eventually, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris was taken into custody by San Diego police last September, after detectives examined the circumstances surrounding Scarlett’s death.

Two days later, two adults were taken from Harris’ residence, and treated for suspected overdoses. However, officials maintain Harris was not involved in those incidents.