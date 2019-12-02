Mom Returning From Starbucks on Thanksgiving Morning Is Killed by Suspected DUI Driver

Image zoom Monique Prado Facebook

It was supposed to be a day filled with family and food — but it quickly turned tragic after a driver allegedly ran a red light, killing a 32-year-old mom of three driving home from Starbucks, according to multiple reports.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Monique Prado of Victorville, Calif., was driving her 2013 Nissan Sentra back to her mother’s Las Vegas home. (Prado and her family were in town visiting for the holiday.) The driver of a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder allegedly ran through a red light and struck the driver’s side of Prado’s car, police told reporters from the Las Vegas Journal-Review newspaper.

Prado, a single mom, died at the scene, officials say. Her 12-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the passenger seat, suffered minor injuries, officials say. Her two other kids, aged 4 and 6, were not in the car at the time.

Prado’s mother, Norma Kennedy, told local news station Fox5 she met her injured granddaughter at the hospital.

“She said, ‘All I remember is broken glass, there was blood all over my mom’s face and she fell asleep,’” Kennedy told the station about her conversation with her granddaughter. “Our Thanksgiving will forever be remembered as the day that Monique died.”

The driver of the Pathfinder, Nathaniel Postelle, was arrested on multiple charges including one count of DUI resulting in death. Postelle appeared before a Clark County judge on Friday and his bond was set at $250,000, according to online jail records.

A call to Postelle’s attorney, Craig Mueller, was unsuccessful.

During his client’s court appearance, Mueller said police had not collected Postelle’s blood sample until after the required two-hour window. The Las Vegas Journal-Review reported, “under Nevada law, blood evidence drawn more than two hours after a DUI crash is not presumptive of the blood alcohol level.”

Prado, who worked as a hairstylist in California, was on her way home after a trip to Starbucks, which is how she liked to start her day, family told Fox5. The night before the accident, the family had stayed up laughing and talking after going to the movies to see Frozen Two.

“She had one day off from work to spend with her family because she worked all the time to provide for her kids,” Kennedy told the news station. “I feel like people need to hear what these choices that people make do to a family. It’s not just the victim that dies, it’s the family.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help Kennedy care for her three grandchildren.