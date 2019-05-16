Calif. Mom on Way to Pick up Daughter Struck and Killed by Car Suspected of Street Racing

Image zoom Bethany Holguin Facebook

A 23-year-old mom driving to pick up her 6-year-old daughter is dead following what authorities say was a hit-and-run caused by street racing in South Los Angeles.

Bethany Holguin, of Compton, died at the scene. Her 20-year-old brother, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and remains there in critical condition, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 2005 Toyota Camry in which the two were riding was broadsided at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by a 2005 Infiniti FX35 that blew through a stop sign, reports NBC Los Angeles.

Authorities say the driver of the Infiniti was being pursued by another driver in a red sedan at the time of the crash, which was captured on a surveillance camera.

The Infiniti and red sedan then crashed together into a Ford Mustang and Harley-Davidson motorcycle, both of which were parked nearby.

As the speeding vehicles came to a stop, the driver and passenger in the Infiniti got out of the vehicle and into the red sedan and fled, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Investigators are searching for witnesses who might help lead them to the drivers.

“You took our cousin,” said Miguel Holguin, reports NBC Los Angeles. “She left behind a daughter.”

One witness, Faviola Rodriguez, said he tried to pull the female victim from the car. “I saw the girl inside,” he said, according to KABC. “The car was really damaged. I couldn’t do nothing. I just saw her and she just asked for help. But she was really bad. Really, really bad.”

The victim’s boyfriend, Rafael Gonzalez Jr., said, “I appreciated that she wasn’t alone,” reports KTLA.

According to KABC, he added, “You hit the girl, why not stay and help? Be responsible. Take responsibility for your actions. Why would you run away?”

A friend of the woman, Edwin Juarez, said Bethany’s daughter was “her everything,” reports KTLA.

“It’s not right because they left a little girl without a mom, and they just need to turn themselves in,” he said.