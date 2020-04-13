Calif. Mom Imprisoned for Robbery Allegedly Fled Prison with Infant Son, Gets Caught 7 Hours Later

Image zoom California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Authorities say that a California woman who was being held at a prison facility for new mothers took her baby and escaped on Saturday — but was recaptured hours later.

Christa Ann Marie Ramirez, 28, was given a three-year sentence in 2019 for second-degree robbery. Pregnant when she was incarcerated, she gave birth to a baby boy in December. In January, the mother and child were moved to the Community Prisoner Mother Program in Pomona. Ramirez was eligible for parole in December 2020.

According to the Daily Bulletin, the 24-bed facility provides substance abuse treatment program for non-violent female offenders who are pregnant or have two or fewer children under 6 years old living with them.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ramirez allegedly took her baby and left the facility, sparking a massive search for them. But authorities didn’t have to search for long.

According to ABC7.com, Ramirez was found seven hours later, when authorities found her with a man at about 5:30 p.m. The baby was also found, and a routine medical check found he was healthy.

Ramirez was transported to the California Institution for Women, while the baby was taken by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. They have determined the baby boy will stay with relatives while Ramirez returns to jail.

It is unclear if Ramirez will face any additional charges or whether her parole will be affected by the alleged escape. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. A public defender who represented Ramirez in the past did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.