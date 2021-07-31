Jacqueline Flores, 25, was found inside of a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday night

Calif. Mom 'Fighting for Her Life' After She's Shot While in Car with Her 6-Year-Old Daughter

Authorities say a 25-year-old mother in California is "fighting for her life" after she was shot while sitting in a parked car with her daughter.

Jacqueline Flores suffered a single gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers had responded to a call about a shooting victim near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue, and found her inside the vehicle.

Flores' 6-year-old daughter was seated in the backseat of the car during the shooting, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Though the child was not hurt, police said that a bullet did enter through the vehicle's rear window where the girl was seated.

Flores was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center, where she's "fighting for her life and listed in grave condition," the release read.

A spokesperson for the Fresno Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday afternoon.

Investigators do not believe that Flores was the shooter's intended target. "This senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity," police said on Thursday.