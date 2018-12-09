Mom Allegedly Drowns Twin 10-Month-Old Boys in Motel Where She'd Been Given a Free Stay

A California mother is accused of drowning her 10-month-old twin boys in the bathtub of a motel where she had been staying after leaving a women’s shelter, PEOPLE confirms.

Police in Tulare say Heather Langdon, 37, faces murder charges for the deaths of her sons, Mason and Maddox Murguia.

According to investigators, Langdon allegedly drowned her babies in the motel bathtub on Thursday. She was staying at the motel for free after being escorted from a women’s shelter

Police say Langdon was asked to leave the shelter after causing an unspecified disturbance

A women who lives near the motel told local media she saw Langdon the morning the boys died.

“She was like, ‘I almost drowned them. I almost drowned them’ and then I flagged down the police,” explained Maria Marez, speaking to YourCentralValley.com.

“She kept saying that: ‘I almost drowned them. I almost drowned by babies,’ and she was trying to help the babies but I didn’t know that they were already deceased,” Marez said. “She was just standing there looking around. She looked kind of worried, like something was wrong.”

It is unclear if Langdon — who is behind bars without bail — has appeared before a judge to enter pleas to her charges.

It was also unknown if she has hired a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Police have yet to discuss a possible motive and continue to investigate what preceded the drownings.