‘Great Mother’ Was Killed in Calif. 2 Weeks Ago — as Police Search for Husband Who Fled

California police are searching for a San Diego man who is suspected of killing his wife two weeks ago.

On March 29, Natalia Uriarte was found unresponsive in her Chula Vista home by police responding to reports of domestic violence, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, CBS8 and NBC San Diego. By the time officers arrived at the couple’s apartment, the 35-year-old makeup artist’s husband, Francisco, was gone. He has not been seen since.

The couple’s three children were home and are believed to have witnessed part of the early morning violence.They have been placed in protective custody.

In a statement shared on a GoFundMe page, Natalia’s family called her a “beautiful angel.”

“Natalia Nuño was a lovely person inside and out, great mother, and always had a smile. She was loved by so many people; she touched and impacted so many lives,” the family said.

According to the GoFundMe, Natalia’s family believes Francisco has fled the country to northern Mexico.

Francisco is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to Francisco’s whereabouts is urged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.