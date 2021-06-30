Sandra Chico, 28, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder on Monday evening

Calif. Mom Charged with Murder After Her 3 Young Children Are Found Dead in Home

A 28-year-old California woman is accused of killing her three young children inside their East Los Angeles home on Monday.

PEOPLE confirms that Sandra Chico was arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder on Monday evening. She is being held on $2 million bond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to an arrest report obtained by KTLA-TV, another family member called 911 and reported that there were two children in the home who were not breathing. When deputies arrived, they found three unresponsive children in a bedroom at the home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sandra chico Credit: facebook

Later in the day, the children were identified as 1-month-old Milan Mateas Rodriguez, 3-year-old Mason Mateo Rodriguez, and 4-year-old Mia Camila Rodriguez. Chico was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

According to ABC-7, deputies and paramedics attempted to save the children's lives, but were unsuccessful. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no outward signs of trauma on the children's bodies. An autopsy will be conducted to determine their cause of death. Family members told police that Chico suffocated the three children and then attempted to kill herself.

The children's deaths have stunned the Chico's family.

"There was no forewarning of any kind," Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters, according to ABC-7. "There was no repeated calls for service. DCFS was not involved. There were no allegations of child abuse. This was out of the blue, tragedy. I know the family has been shaken to the core."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for the children's funeral expenses.