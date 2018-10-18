A 30-year-old California mother of two was fatally struck in a hit-and-run as she was crossing the street over the weekend and police are seeking the public’s help in catching her killer, PEOPLE confirms.

Yana Lavrenteva was out with friends at a restaurant in Encino on Saturday night when she and her friends decided to get coffee across the street, Los Angeles police detective Dan Menesez tells PEOPLE.

Menesez says Lavrenteva, a speech therapist who taught kids with autism, had been walking in a mid-block crosswalk that had a flashing red light about 11:50 p.m. when she was struck by a possibly silver Toyota 4-Runner made between 1996 and early 2000.

Multiple friends and family members witnessed the crash, police say. But nobody was able to get a good look at the driver, who sped through a red light and did not stop before or after.

“It happened so fast, and we couldn’t even help it,” Lavrenteva’s friend Yaroslava Markova told local TV station KTLA. “We couldn’t react. We couldn’t do anything.”

Said Friend Olga Viter: “It was no brakes before or after.”

Authorities don’t “have any reason to believe it was anything intentional,” Menesez says. But by fleeing the scene, the driver compounded a “tragic accident.”

“Unfortunately this person made things much worse by leaving the scene, and that is where it becomes a crime,” he says.

Yana Lavrenteva Yana Lavrenteva/Instagram

Lavrenteva was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

“She was my universe … my family, center of our universe,” her husband, Evgeny, told KABC. “She was kind [to] everybody.”

Evgeny said his wife, the mother of a 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, graduated from CSU Northridge and was a master’s degree candidate, according to KTLA. She has also been described as a beauty queen, KCAL and KTTV report.

“It was so sudden for everybody,” Evgeny told KABC. “It’s like … somebody came from nowhere and disappeared.”

Evgeny said he hopes police find the person responsible, not for himself “but for my kids, for my family, for all of my friends,” he told KTLA.

Detective Menesez, too, wants answers.

“There has not been anyone who has turned themselves in,” he says. “I would love it if that would occur.”

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to contact L.A. detectives Lisset Fuentes or Dan Menesez at 818-644-8021 or 818-644-8028.