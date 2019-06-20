Calif. Mom Allegedly Starved Son, 11, and Locked Him in Closet for 3 Years Before Death

Image zoom Yonatan Daniel Aguilar KTLA

On Wednesday, a California judge determined there was enough evidence against Veronica Aguilar for the mom to stand trial in connection with the 2016 death of her 11-year-old son, who she allegedly starved over the three years she kept him hidden in a locked closet.

PEOPLE learns that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary Lou Villar’s decision came after a three-day preliminary hearing in the criminal prosecution of Aguilar, 42, who faces life in prison if convicted of the first-degree murder of Yonatan Daniel Aguilar, her son with special needs.

The charge carries special circumstance allegations of torture and child abuse causing death, according to online court records, making her eligible for the death sentence if found guilty.

Aguilar, who remains in custody on $2 million bail, has entered not guilty pleas.

Calls to her attorney’s office were not returned.

Yonatan’s emaciated body was discovered on Aug. 22, 2016, in a closet in a one-bedroom home in the Echo Park neighborhood — where Aguilar lived with her three other children as well as Yonatan’s stepfather, Pinzon Avila.

At the time of his death, the boy who was once nicknamed “Chubby” weighed just 34 pounds and his body was riddled with pressure sores, which are typically caused by immobility; often, they can be found on elderly nursing home patients, coma patients and those confined to a wheelchair.

According to the Los Angeles Times, LAPD Detective Abel Munoz told the court Yonatan appeared to be at least four years younger than his actual age.

“I saw a very gaunt, frail-looking child,” the paper quotes Munoz as testifying.

Avila, according to the Times, also testified, saying from the witness stand Aguilar — who had allegedly called Yonatan “evil” — had allegedly lied about the boy’s whereabouts, telling him she sent him away to Mexico for treatment.

Also called to testify was Dr. Janet Arnold-Clark, a specialist in child abuse pediatrics.

NBC reports the doctor said Yonatan “was deprived of food for a very long time,” noting his stunted growth was “really marked and concerning.”

She said “the only real explanation of that is that he had been malnourished for several years.”

Arnold-Clark later said Yonatan’s body showed signs of severe dehydration.

Aguilar is due back in court on July 3.