Calif. Mom of 2 Is Allegedly Killed by Husband in Front of Children as She Ran Toward Her Home

Authorities arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his wife in front of their two children following an argument at dinner, reports say.

Citing police in Daly City, Calif., KTVU-TV reports Romier Narag fired off multiple shots at his wife Frances Kendra Lucero on March 6.

Police say Lucero, 27, was running toward the couple's home when Narag allegedly killed her, according to the outlet.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jail records indicate Narag, 27, has been charged with premeditated murder and a slew of weapons-related charges.

It's unclear if he entered pleas to any of the charges and his attorney, Nicole Lambros, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover funeral costs described Lucero as a "beautiful mother, daughter, sister, and friend who touched countless lives of those around her."

"Frances dedicated her life to her children and always spread the love she had to share," the description continues. "She was the most genuine, thoughtful, loyal, and ambitious woman we've all been blessed to know. Frances was that friend that would help you celebrate good times and provide nothing but support during the bad times."

Narag is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

