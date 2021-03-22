Devinn Elysee Fisher, 29 was taken into custody on Thursday

Calif. Mom Allegedly Killed Her 2 Toddlers, 90-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Who Died in House Fire

A California mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a house fire killed two of her children and her great-grandmother.

Devinn Elysee Fisher, 29 was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the January deaths of her two children, 16-month-old daughter Arya and two-year-old son Julian, and 85-year-old Phyllis Fisher, the suspect's great-grandmother, KTLA reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fire department responded to the house fire in the 32900 block of Blackwell Drive in Lake Elsinore around 3 p.m. on Jan. 23.

According to KTLA, Fisher was injured during the fire but was able to escape along with her grandmother and one of her 16-month-old twins.

"All she kept saying is, 'My babies. Get my babies out,'" neighbor Elvira Rivero told KTLA about Fisher.

Devinn Elysee Fisher Image zoom Devinn Fisher | Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Three dogs also died in the blaze.

According to the Press-Enterprise, the two children were found dead in the garage.

Fisher was arrested March 18 on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, elder abuse and unlawfully causing a fire.

It's unclear how the fire started, and the causes of death of the three victims were also unclear.

Fisher is being held on $2 million bail, the Press-Enterprise reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

It is unclear if Fisher has retained an attorney.