California Mom Allegedly Calls 911 to Confess Drowning Daughter, 2, in Bathtub: 'It's Demonic'

A California woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly confessed to drowning her two-year-old daughter in a bath tub.

According to Gilroy police, Marcie Montelongo, 35, called 911 about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to report that she drowned the toddler in their Gilroy apartment.

Inside the apartment, officers and firefighters found the lifeless body of the child in a bathtub filled with water. First responders pulled her from the tub and immediately began lifesaving measures. The girl, who has not been identified, was transported to Saint Louise Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Montelongo had left the scene and was found at a nearby intersection where she again allegedly told an officer that she had just killed her daughter, according to a Gilroy Police Department press release obtained by PEOPLE.

According to KTVU, Montelongo and her daughter had lived at the Vineyards Apartment Complex for two months.

Neighbors told the station they were shocked to hear about the drowning death.

“It was horrible when I saw all that yellow tape, it was awful,” said neighbor Julie Clinton.

“Obviously we were shook, we are shook, it’s demonic,” Leon Clinton said.

“This is the nicest community that I have lived in personally, when you live in a nice gated community you think that can’t happen here,” neighbor Jane Tovar told KTVU.

Montelongo is being held at the Santa Clara County Jail on no bail.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. She has yet to enter a plea.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Gilroy Police Department Detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335.