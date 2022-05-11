Calif. Mom Allegedly Admitted to Killing 3 Children Found Dead on Mother's Day; Victims Now ID'd

Angela Flores, 38, was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and eight-year-old Nathan Yanez

A California mom allegedly admitted to killing three of her children, who were found dead in their home on Mother's Day, police said.

Angela Flores, 38, was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and eight-year-old Nathan Yanez. The cause of their deaths has yet to be released.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

LAPD officers found the bodies of the three children on Sunday at about 7:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at Flores' home in West Hills.

Flores later allegedly admitted that she killed her children with the help of a 16-year-old, who was also arrested, say police.

"During the subsequent investigation, Flores admitted to killing her children with the assistance of the 16-year-old subject," the LAPD said in a press release.

The teen has yet to be charged and remains held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

Flores is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 10.

"We all grieve for these children. The loss of their young lives is a tragedy that has affected our entire community," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "My prosecutors are working to hold accountable those responsible for their deaths."

Neighbor Blanca Hernandez told ABC7 that police were called to Flores' home Saturday night after she "started to scream, asking for the Bible. 'Where is my Bible?'"

"Then she said, 'You know, you know, I killed my kids,'" Hernandez said. "But they [thought] she was crazy. The police, they [thought] that she was crazy."

Hernandez said Flores was taken to the hospital.

Neighbor Prisila Canales said she also heard the screaming.

"I heard someone screaming, 'My family is abusing me,' and all kinds of nonsense," Canales told CBSLA. "I couldn't make out what it was. I guess at that time she was in our neighbor's yard ... burning a candle and she had the Bible out."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jacob Corona, Flores' ex-husband, told the Los Angeles Times that he spoke with Flores, with whom he shares one child, a week before the slayings.

"She was telling me all this stuff about God," he said. "She didn't sound right. I don't really know what happened. … She was not really religious before. But then she was talking about death. I told her, 'What's going on?' My head was going over so many things, but I didn't think anything of it."