Courtney Williams allegedly drowned her 5-month-old and 2-year-old sons in the bathtub at their home in Linda, California on Thursday

California Mom Accused of Drowning Her 2 Young Sons in a Bathtub: 'There Are No Words'

A California woman has been arrested after allegedly drowning her two young children in a bathtub, authorities have announced.

Courtney Williams was arrested Thursday and brought to the Yuba County Jail on a murder charge, according to a news release from the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Williams, 26, is accused of drowning her 5-month-old and 2-year-old sons in the bathtub at their home in Linda just before noon on Thursday.

According to the statement from the Sheriff's Office, police were called to Williams' home after her husband, and the father of the two children, returned back to the residence from work for lunch.

There, the father said that Williams "allegedly told him that she had hurt the children," per authorities.

After searching throughout the home, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the father found the two young boys "unresponsive in the bathtub full of water" and called police.

Law enforcement then responded to the home and found the boys in the bathroom. Despite lifesaving measures, "both of the children were declared dead at the scene," police said. Authorities added that they believe that the drowning of the two young children was "intentional."

"The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year-old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community," Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in a statement.

"There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time," he added.