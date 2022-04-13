Mom Accused of Drowning Children in Bathtub, Then Telling Husband She'd 'Hurt the Children' Is Charged
The California woman accused of drowning her two young children in a bathtub has been formally charged with their murders, PEOPLE confirms.
On Monday, the Yuba County Prosecutor's Office filed two counts of first-degree murder against 25-year-old Courtney Roxanne Williams.
Williams is also charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death.
She was arraigned on Monday and entered not guilty pleas to the four charges.
Williams returns to court on May 18 for a pre-hearing conference. PEOPLE was unable to reach her public defender for comment Wednesday.
Prosecutors allege Williams drowned her two sons in the bathtub of their home in Linda on April 6.
The victims have been identified as Ronin Williams, 2, and 5-month-old Holden Williams.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to the home just before noon on April 6, after Williams' husband — the boys' father — called 911.
He alleged to investigators that, upon returning home from work for lunch, Williams told him she had hurt their sons.
After searching the home, the father found the boys' limp bodies submerged in the full bathtub.
Efforts to revive the siblings failed, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams has been in custody ever since her initial arrest. She's being held without bond.
Police have yet to discuss a potential motive for the killings.
According to prosecutors, if convicted, Williams faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.