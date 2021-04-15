60-Year-Old Calif. Massage Therapist Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 3 Clients

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all charges

Jorge Alberto Garcia-Zuniga of El Monte, Calif., was arrested in February for the alleged sexual assault of three clients.

El Monte Police Department announced in a press release Wednesday that the 60-year-old licensed massage therapist, also known as "Sobador," was "identified as the suspect who sexually assaulted a female adult during a scheduled massage session that took place out of his residence."

The press release obtained by PEOPLE states the Los Angeles County District's Attorney Office filed three felony accounts of 289(D)(4) for "sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation."

Each charge can result in imprisonment of three, six or eight years under California law "due to the perpetrator's fraudulent representation that the sexual penetration served a professional purpose when it served no professional purpose."

Since Garcia-Zuniga's arrest on Feb. 18, he appeared in court last week for a pre-preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

He is expected to appear in court again on June 15.

Legal representation for Garcia-Zuniga could not immediately be identified by PEOPLE.

