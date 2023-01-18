Mother and 10-Month-Old Baby Were Murdered While Fleeing 'Horrific Massacre' at California Home

A 16-year-old mother was fleeing with her infant son when they were shot to death during what authorities described as the "horrific massacre" of a California family that took place overnight Monday.

Alissa Parraz and her 10-month old son Nycholas Parraz were killed along with four others during a shooting at a Goshen, Calif., home. Goshen is a small community about 35 miles southeast of Fresno.

The bodies of the young mom and baby were found in the street outside the house, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who spoke about the tragedy at a press conference Tuesday.

When deputies arrived minutes after receiving the 911 call — which came from a surviving victim of the shooting, who was hiding during the violence — they found the mother and baby dead in the street, the sheriff said.

One of the six victims was still alive upon the arrival of police, but he later died at a local hospital, Boudreaux said. Two additional survivors were apparently hiding in a nearby trailer. Boudreaux said the killings appeared to be gang- or cartel-related.

The other victims in the shooting were Rosa Parraz, 72; Marcos Parraz, 19; Eladio Parraz, 52; and Jennifer Analla, 49.

Law enforcement believes Alissa Parraz was actively trying to run from the scene with her son when they were gunned down. Boudreaux said it appeared that the suspect stood above the two and shot them in the head.

"I can't understand who can just kill a baby like that. … How can someone be a monster and do that? I cannot comprehend it," the baby's great-grandfather, Samuel Pina, told told KFSN.

Pina said Alissa Parraz and her baby had been living with her father's side of her family in Goshen.

Alissa Parraz's mother, Shyla, posted on Facebook after the devastating incident: "My heart is broken I am lost for words," she wrote, noting that she hadn't had a chance to meet her grandson before the two were killed.

"None of this was by accident, it was deliberate, intentional and horrific," the sheriff said at Tuesday's press conference, noting that the family was "targeted."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement, Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero said the violence was "everyone's worst nightmare," noting, "These senseless acts of violence, especially with infants, children and young adults, have no place in our communities."

Authorities believe that two suspects were involved in carrying out the massacre, though no one has been identified or arrested as of yet.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information.