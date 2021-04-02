Family ID's Calif. Mass Shooting Victims, Including 9-Year-Old Boy Who Died in His Mother’s Arms

Authorities said the suspect knew the victims "through a business or personal relationship"

Relatives have come forward to identify the four people killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, Calif., on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the four victims were revealed to be Luis Tovar, 50, his daughter, Genevieve Raygoza, Leticia Solis, and 9-year-old Matthew Farias.

California shooting victims Image zoom Matthew Farias | Credit: GoFundMe

Relatives named the victims via a GoFundMe campaign initiated to cover medical and funeral expenses. The page reiterated the assertion of authorities that Farias — the son of a woman who worked at the company targeted by the shooter — was found in his wounded mother's arms.

The mother, officials said, tried to save her son's life, and is the sole survivor from Wednesday's mass shooting in Orange.

She's listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, authorities said.

California shooting victims Image zoom Genevieve Raygoza | Credit: GoFundMe

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue, where there's an office complex with multiple buildings.

Initially, they had difficulty getting inside the complex because the suspect allegedly used a cable lock to lock the courtyard on two sides, which required police to use bolt cutters.

Once inside, they found the bodies of victims in multiple buildings.

Authorities identified the suspect as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of Fullerton.

California shooting victims Image zoom Luis Tovar | Credit: GoFundMe

At a press briefing Thursday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer described the attack as a "horrific rampage" and said that if convicted, the alleged shooter would likely be eligible for the death penalty based on his alleged crimes.

It was still unclear Friday if he has been formally charged with a crime.

The alleged shooter was fired upon by officers who'd responded to the scene within minutes.

He is in critical but stable condition in the hospital, though it's unclear if his wounds came from officers' bullets or if they were self-inflicted.

California shooting victims Image zoom Leticia Solis | Credit: GoFundMe

No police officers were injured responding to the shooting.