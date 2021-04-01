Calif. Mass Shooting Suspect Had 'Business or Personal Relationship' with Victims: Police

One of the four fatal victims of the Orange, Calif., shooting was a 9-year-old boy who died in his mother's arms

The man suspected of killing four people at an office complex in Orange, Calif., on Wednesday had either a personal or business relationship with the mass shooting's victims, authorities said at a Thursday press conference.

The four fatal victims included a 9-year-old boy, an adult male and two adult females. Authorities did not release their names because their next of kin haven't yet been notified.

According to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, the boy "died in his mother's arms." The mother was also wounded in the shooting and is in critical but stable condition at the hospital, authorities said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of Fullerton. Gonzalez was fired upon by responding officers and is in critical but stable condition in the hospital, though its unclear if his wounds came from officers bullets or if they were self-inflicted.

No police officers were injured.

Authorities did not discuss the specific nature of the relationships between the suspect and the victims, but Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat said at the press conference, "This was not a random act of violence. We believe everyone knew each other, whether through a business or personal relationship."

Authorities did not discuss a specific motive, and the case remains under investigation.

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at about 5:30 on Wednesday at the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue, where there's an office complex with multiple buildings. Initially, they had difficulty getting inside the complex because the suspect allegedly used a cable lock to lock the courtyard on two sides, which required police to use bolt cutters. Once inside, they found the bodies of victims in multiple buildings.

The child, say authorities, was the son of a woman who worked at a business in the complex.