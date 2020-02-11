California Man Tracks Down Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver After Wife and Mother of His 8 Children Is Killed

Image zoom Rod Richardson, Brenda Jean Richardson GoFundMe

A California man, desperate for justice, tracked down the alleged hit-and-run driver, who authorities say killed his wife.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, mother of eight Brenda Richardson tragically died after her motorcycle was struck by a 2006 Lexus ES330, Corona Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Brenda was thrown at least 30 feet from her bike, NBC Los Angeles reported, and she was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Two days later, police located the alleged driver, who has been identified by Corona Police as 85-year-old Tashiro Isa.

Corona Police Department Public Information Officer Chad Fountain tells PEOPLE that the arrest was made on a tip from Brenda’s grieving husband Rod Richardson.

“The husband located the car. It had been in a garage since the accident and the suspect pulled it out just prior to the husband finding the car. The husband called us and we located the suspect,” Fountain says.

On February 5, 2020, motorcyclist Brenda Richardson was severely injured by a hit and run driver who turned left in front of her at the intersection of River Road and Kalus Avenue. Brenda died due to her injuries from the collision on February 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/e8V8B0cDaL — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) February 8, 2020

On February 7, 2020, at about 3:56 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a 2006 Lexus ES330, involved in her death, was located in the 900 block of Rebecca Way. While officers were investigating the car, they found the driver, 85-year-old Tashiro Isa of Corona. — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) February 8, 2020

Officers arrested Isa for felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer Gardner at (951) 817-5784. — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) February 8, 2020

Rod spoke out about the arrest, explaining to NBC Los Angeles that he was compelled to do something after returning to the intersection where the accident occurred.

Rod told the news outlet that when he returned to the scene, he saw a gated entrance of an apartment complex nearby.

“Something was on my heart, tugging me, saying you need to go in,” Rod told NBC Los Angeles.

Upon entering the complex, Rod said he spotted the very Lexus that allegedly took his wife’s life, he told NBC Los Angeles. “My heart dropped when I looked over,” Rod said.

Police announced on Twitter on Friday that Isa was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run vehicular manslaughter.

It is not immediately clear if Isa has attained legal representation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Since Brenda’s death, a GoFundMe has been created in hopes of covering her funeral expenses.

“She was the most loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, and so many other things to everybody she knew,” the GoFundMe reads.

“She was a very proud Navy veteran, who took pride in serving our country just as many of her family members did and one of her daughters currently does. She was a beautiful soul who made [it] her life mission to make sure everyone she knew were cared for.”

The fund has raised over $15,000 at this time.