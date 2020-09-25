Jaspreet Chahal previously pled guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and traffic summaries, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office

California Man Sentenced to 11.5 to 23 Months for Killing Couple Driving to Wedding in Fiery Crash

A man who caused a car accident in 2018 that killed a couple on their way to their wedding has been sentenced.

Jaspreet Chahal was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in jail followed by two years probation, the Berks County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Chahal previously pled guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and traffic summaries, the DA's office said. Chahal was charged last year, PEOPLE previously reported, for the traffic accident that took place in 2018.

In November of that year, Chahal was driving a tractor trailer in Berks County, Pennsylvania, and crashed into "a line of stopped vehicles" while talking on his cell phone, according to the DA.

Chahal's 18-wheeler crashed into the car of Kathryn Schurtz, 35, and Joseph Kearney, 42, who had been traveling to Pittsburgh for their upcoming wedding. The couple's car was forced into a collision with four other big rigs, ABC 6 reported last year.

The accident took place on Interstate 78, and caused another tractor trailer in addition to Chahal's and Schurtz and Kearney's vehicle to catch fire. Other passengers were reportedly injured in the crash, which caused the highway to close for more than four hours, My Central Jersey previously reported.