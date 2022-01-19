Authorities have yet to say how Mel and Melba Abdelaziz were killed

Calif. Man Allegedly Murders Mom, 58, and Retired Pastor Grandfather, 90, Who Stopped by to Visit

Police in central California have arrested a 25-year-old man, alleging he killed both his 58-year-old mother and 90-year-old grandfather earlier this month.

Rahmad Kerel Parke was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with the Jan. 6 murders of Mel Abdelaziz, his grandfather, and Melba Abdelaziz, his mother, according to a statement from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Parke was charged with two counts of murder and is being held on $2 million bail, according to officials. It was unclear Wednesday if he had entered pleas to the charges or had a lawyer who could address the allegations on his behalf.

According to the statement from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a Fresno home on the morning of Jan. 6 and arrived to find Mel "deceased in the front yard."

Inside the home, officers found Melba's lifeless body.

Police have yet to say how the father and daughter died.

Authorities had been searching for Parke for days following the issuance of a warrant.

On Jan. 14, Parke's relatives held a press conference, asking that he turn himself in.

After the press conference, a tip about Parke's possible whereabouts was called into the sheriff's office.

Police tracked Parke to the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles County, where he was taken into custody.

"The two victims began living together with other relatives in Fresno in early 2021 after Mel, a man who had served 70 years as a church pastor, suffered a stroke," reads the statement. "Melba moved to Fresno from Los Angeles County to help her sister provide medical care for their father."

Police allege the two were last seen alive on Jan. 6 before they headed to the home where Parke was staying to pay him a visit.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive.

KGPE spoke to Melba's daughter a day before the arrest.