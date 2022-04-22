Calif. Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head While Trying to Stop Robbery in LA
A California man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a robbery on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.
On April 15, 27-year-old Chris Martin was celebrating his birthday when a stranger pulled a gun out on one of his friends as they were leaving a night club around 3 a.m., KTLA and CBS News reported.
Martin attempted to intervene and the gunman pulled out the weapon and shot him in the head, police say, according to KTLA.
Devastated, Martin's loved ones are seeking answers.
"It saddens me that my child's life, or any human being's life, doesn't mean anything to a person who can pick up a gun and attempt to take my child's life," Martin's mother, Donna Martin, told ABC 7.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene after shooting Martin, ABC 7 reported.
Martin's family described him to ABC 7 as a kind person "full of so much energy and positivity."
His loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Martin's medical expenses. The page states that Martin is currently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
"Christoper has always been such a light. No matter what battles he was facing, he always made sure everyone around him was okay even if that meant him going without."
As of Friday, the GoFundMe has raised more than $23,000. The goal is $200,000.
The identity of the suspect is not known at this time.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Anyone with information on the incident can call authorities at 213-972-2971.