Monique Contreraz was hit while crossing a Fresno street with her dog

Calif. Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Is Accused of Striking Woman with Car, Dragging Her 8 Miles

Last week, a 29-year-old California woman was killed after becoming trapped beneath a pickup truck that hit her and continued traveling for another eight miles.

Early on Friday morning, Monique Contreraz was crossing a Fresno street when a truck allegedly driven by Shawn Ginder, 38, struck her.

At the time she was hit, Contreraz, who was homeless, was pushing a shopping cart while walking her leashed dog. It is unclear what happened to the dog.

Fresno Police allege Contreraz's body was pinned beneath the truck as it continued for eight miles.

Ginder allegedly stopped the truck in a hotel parking lot, where the body became dislodged.

Hotel guests who saw the truck speed away from the lot found Contreraz's body and called 911.

Late Friday, Ginder was taken into custody for his alleged role in the fatal hit-and-run.

According to police, the Madera County Sheriff's Office tracked Ginder to Bass Lake, approximately 50 miles northeast of Fresno.

Authorities say that as officers were moving in to arrest him, Ginder jumped from a third-floor window in a failed attempt to escape, and sustained serious injuries. He is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday morning, formal charges had not been filed against Ginder.

KSEE spoke to friends of Contreraz, who said she was taking strides to turn her life around after a drug problem.

"It wasn't fair," her boyfriend, Tailor Sanchez, told the station. "He could've at least stopped. She was my first, great love of my life."

Tragically, Sanchez said Contreraz's mother was also dragged to her death by a car.

"She didn't deserve what happened to her," Sanchez told KSEE. "She was a very good person who was down on her luck. Was there a chance that if he'd stopped — would she have survived? These are questions that keep me up at night and they probably always will now."