Man Fatally Shot Outside of Illegal Gambling Location Before Being Discovered a Block Away at Restaurant

The victim was found unresponsive at a nearby drive-in restaurant a block away from the alleged gambling location

A man in Orange County, California, was fatally shot on Tuesday evening in what police say was connected to an illegal gambling location.

The man was discovered by Santa Ana police officers outside the Cozy Corner Drive-In located at 426 N. Harbor Boulevard, according to a press release. He had been shot roughly a block away, which is where police say the alleged gambling location was located.

He was reportedly unresponsive and suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures before the Orange County Fire Authority arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, "it was determined the victim was shot outside an illegal gambling location located at the 300 block of N. Harbor Boulevard."

