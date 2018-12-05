Calif. Man Dies After Being Dragged by Wife's Truck During Dispute in 'Possible Homicide': Police

Police in California are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man who died Sunday morning after being struck and dragged several feet by a truck driven by his wife as a possible homicide.

According to a Chowchilla police news release, the incident that killed Jon Davidson occurred within the gated community of Greenhills during an argument Davidson and his wife were having.

Police were summoned to the scene after calls came in about an adult male choking on his own blood.

Davidson was in the back seat of his wife’s truck, and paramedics transported him to Fresno Regional Medical Center with head and facial injuries. He died soon after arriving at the hospital.

When the dispute started, Davidson’s wife told police she was seated in the driver’s seat of her pickup and Davidson was standing outside the vehicle. During the argument, Davidson’s wife told police her husband started hitting the truck’s door with his fists, the release states.

Davidson’s wife told police she started driving away, but that Davidson latched onto the truck and was dragged several feet before falling to the ground.

According to the release, the wife called a male friend, who came to help her load Davidson into the truck. The friend then called police.

Lt. Jeff Palmer of the Chowchilla Police Department told KFSN the investigation is ongoing, and that Davidson’s wife is cooperating fully.

“We were told that he fell backwards,” Palmer said. “And we have to look for the injuries to see are they consistent with a fall backwards or was there something more toward his facial area or falling forward?”

Those who may have any information about this case can call Chowchilla Police at 559-665-8600.