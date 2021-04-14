Calif. Man Charged with Hit-and-Run After Allegedly Injuring 2 Teen Girls with 1 in Critical Condition

A California man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run car accident over the weekend.

Irwindale police said in a news release Wednesday that Alexander Ramos, 41, had been arrested on felony charges of hit and run causing injury or death, felony child endangerment and violation of his parole conditions.

It was not clear if Ramos has obtained legal representation or if he has entered a plea at this time.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a single-car collision after a blue Honda Accord hit a palm tree in the street's center divider. Two 15-year-old girls were found injured on the scene.

One of the teenagers initially told police that she had been driving the car at the time of the crash, but later recanted at the hospital, telling police that her step-father had been driving and had left the scene before authorities arrived, police said.

Ramos was identified as the driver, and investigators learned that he was on parole. Ramos turned himself in on Monday and he was booked into the West Covina City Jail, where he remains in custody. He is on a no-bail parole hold, police said.