Calif. Man Charged with Murder 17 Years After Wife's Legs Were Found in Dumpster

A California man has been arrested more than 17 years after his wife's legs were found in a Rancho San Diego dumpster.

Jack Dennis Potter, 68, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday outside his home in Rancho Cucamonga. PEOPLE confirms that he is being held without bond. He is expected to be arraigned and face formal charges later this week.

Potter's wife, Laurie, was never reported missing. Her legs were found in 2003, but authorities were unable to identify her because she was not in any DNA databases. At the time, investigators were able to determine that the remains belonged to a white female, but they had no other leads.

Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver tells KCAL-TV that investigators recently used genetic genealogy testing to help identify the victim through relatives.

"This case was unlikely to have ever been solved without the use of investigative genetic genealogy," Seiver told the station.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities entered the DNA from the legs into public databases. They soon found similar DNA from a distant relative. They began building a family tree to find a common ancestor between the victim and the relative.

At a news conference, lead detective Troy DuGal told reporters that they researched the family tree back into the 1800s.

Once detectives identified the victim as Laurie Potter, they began a traditional homicide investigation.

"We went back through her life and tried to identify who she was and where she was living, who were her friends and family during that time frame," Tom Seiver told reporters at the press conference.

That investigation led to the arrest of Jack Potter. Authorities have not released a motive or a cause of death.