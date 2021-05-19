“No child should have to intervene to stop one parent from attacking another,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said

Calif. Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Alleged Attack of Estranged Wife at Son’s Flag Football Game

A woman was allegedly attacked by her estranged husband in Santa Ana, Calif., weeks after she had been granted a domestic relations court order.

Russell Matthew Husges allegedly charged at his estranged wife with two knives during their 9-year-old son's flag football game Friday, officials said in a press release.

The Orange County District Attorney's office charged him with two felonies including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm as well as two misdemeanors for disobeying a domestic relations court order and child abuse and endangerment, according to the press release

Officials say Husgers' son, who was participating in the flag football game, and an off-duty Garden Grove police officer stopped the attack.

"The victim had been granted a family court order against her estranged husband a few weeks prior to the attack," according to the press release.

"No one should be subjected to violence for making the decision to leave a relationship and no child should have to intervene to stop one parent from attacking another," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Spitzer added, "The act itself is horrific, but to attempt to carry out this kind of violence in front of innocent children and their parents is the stuff of nightmares."

Records show Husges, 43, is being held at Orange County Jail with a bond of $1,015,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 3. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney or has entered a plea at this time.

He is facing life in prison if convicted as charged, according to the press release.