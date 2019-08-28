Apple Programmer Killed When Rideshare Is Struck by Stolen Vehicle, and Driver Charged with Murder

Image zoom Carol Major

A 28-year-old California woman was killed and two others were injured in a vehicle collision after their Lyft was hit by a stolen car.

Claudio Perez, 32, was allegedly driving a green 1996 stolen Honda Accord when he ran a red light and broadsided a rideshare where Carol Major was a passenger in Santa Clara early Sunday morning.

Major, a technical program manager with Apple, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries. A 26-year-old male passenger is listed in critical condition. The 28-year-old rideshare driver also suffered moderate injuries in the crash, but has since been released.

Perez, who received minor injuries in the collision, was booked on charges of murder, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs while causing an injury, evading a police officer and auto theft.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

“The suspect’s action was egregious,” Santa Clara Police Capt. Wahid Kazem tells PEOPLE. “The devastation that was left for the injured and the deceased’s family is significant.”

Police said the 1996 Honda Accord, which was reported stolen earlier in the month, was found by officers parked at a strip mall Saturday night, before the crash.

To try to catch the alleged car thief, officers placed spike strips under the tires and waited for the driver.

When Perez was seen getting into the car around 1:15 a.m., officers approached him to initiate a traffic stop, but he sped off.

“Due to the reckless manner in which the suspect drove, their officers did not initiate a pursuit,” according to a Santa Clara police press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Police said shortly after Perez fled the scene, he collided with the Lyft, which was making a left turn.

“[The Lyft] was making a left turn with the green light and the vehicle failed to stop and impacted the rideshare vehicle on the rear passenger door which [Major] was occupying,” says Kazem. “Unfortunately her seating position took the brunt of the impact.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Nick Cusimano at (408) 615-4764.