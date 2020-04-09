California Man Allegedly Punches His Mother After Getting into an Argument Over Toilet Paper

Image zoom Getty

A California man has been arrested for allegedly punching his mother after the two got into a heated dispute over toilet paper at their home.

On Monday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they responded to a call “where family members were arguing with each other because one felt the other one hid toilet paper.”

The argument soon turned into a “physical confrontation,” which led to the man’s arrest.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The incident unfolded when the son, a 26-year-old Saugus resident, identified as Adrian Yan by TMZ and NBC Los Angeles, accused his mother of hiding the toilet paper, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shirley Miller told CNN.

The man then allegedly punched his mother, Miller explained.

At around 3 a.m., police responded to the home and the mother claimed to authorities that she did in fact hide the toilet paper, but only because she felt her son was using too much, Miller told CNN.

“This is the first arrest I’ve heard of that started out over an argument over toilet paper,” Miller said.

The mother, whose identity has not been revealed to the public, denied medical treatment.

Yan was arrested for suspicion of battery, NBC Los Angeles reported.

As citizens across the U.S. continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have noticed an increase of family disturbances, CNN reported.

In addition, many people have been hoarding household items, including toilet paper. In response, stores are struggling to keep the product on their shelves.

The New York Times reported that a Whole Foods supermarket in Somerville, Massachusetts, limited shoppers to two packages of toilet paper each, a move that is being adopted by more stores around the nation.

Psychologist Mary Alvord, who is also an associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the George Washington University School of Medicine, told TIME that this panic buying can be explained by people’s desire for a sense of comfort amid the chaos.

“There is comfort in knowing that it’s there,” Alvord said. “We all eat and we all sleep and we all poop. It’s a basic need to take care of ourselves.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.