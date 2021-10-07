Garrett Young, 23, is accused of running a woman over multiple times, leaving her for dead in a parking lot in the middle of the night, say deputies

Calif. Man Accused of Repeatedly Striking Woman with SUV in Starbucks Parking Lot, Causing Fatal Injuries

A California man is facing murder charges for allegedly hitting a woman repeatedly with his SUV in a Starbucks parking lot, which later killed her, say authorities.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 21, a deputy with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office found a woman lying face down in a Starbucks parking lot in Millbrae, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The woman was unresponsive and suffered major injuries. She showed signs of being struck by a vehicle.

She was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital where she underwent surgery.

During the subsequent investigation, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office located footage from a surveillance camera that showed an SUV hitting the victim "at a high rate of speed and then running her over several more times," the statement says.

A patrol deputy later located an SUV matching the description of the suspect's vehicle parked in front of a residence in Millbrae, according to the statement.

The vehicle had damage consistent with a recent collision, the statement says.

Garrett Young, 23, was contacted at the residence, the statement says. Sheriff's detectives later interviewed Young.

"Based upon the interview and evidence collected, Young was placed under arrest and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for attempted murder," the statement says.

On Wednesday, the woman, identified by prosecutors as 53-year-old Gryselda Joseph, succumbed to her injuries and died, The Mercury News and San Mateo Journal report.

The San Mateo County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Authorities have not said whether Young knew the victim or why he allegedly struck her with his SUV.

Deputies said Young will now be charged with murder, The Mercury News, San Mateo Daily Journal and KTVU report.

The San Mateo Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information on the charge.

Young remains in custody in the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City without bail.

His next court appearance is not immediately known.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.