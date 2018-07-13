Calif. Husband Allegedly Attacked Wife with Chainsaw in Front of Kids, Critically Wounding Her

A California mother is in critical condition with severe injuries after her husband allegedly attacked her with a chainsaw Wednesday as their young children watched in horror, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the Whittier Police Department, 32-year-old Alejandro Alvarez allegedly went on the run immediately after the violence but was tracked down in Chula Vista and arrested Thursday without incident.

The statement makes no mention of how many children the couple has, but KTLA reports they have three kids in elementary school.

The statement alleges that Alvarez fled in his SUV, which was eventually disabled in a crash. After that, Alvarez allegedly stole an idling car.

Neighbors called 911 after Alvarez’s wife ran from her home screaming for help.

“When officers arrived, they found a female adult suffering from traumatic physical injuries, believed to have been inflicted by a chainsaw,” the statement reads, noting the saw has been recovered as evidence.

A neighbor told KTLA he saw the victim as she emerged from the home, bleeding profusely from the face and neck.

Another neighbor told the station he’d heard the couple arguing “and then, after that, I heard little kids inside the house.”

Alvarez does not have an attorney of record, and he is being held without bail on attempted murder, child endangerment, hit and run, and grand theft auto charges.

The couple had moved to their neighborhood five years ago, KTLA reports.