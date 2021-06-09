Hit-and-Run Kills 3 Girls, Leaves 1 in Critical Condition as Police Search for Driver

The four girls were hit in Lucerne Valley, Calif., Saturday night during a mid–slumber party stroll

Authorities in California are searching for the two unidentified people involved in a hit-and-run that left three girls dead and one in critical condition.

On Saturday night, 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas, 13-year-old Sandra Mizer and 14-year-old Natalie Coe were having a slumber party when they decided to go for a stroll, KNBC reports.

While they were walking along Camp Rock Road in Lucerne Valley, a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driving northbound struck the group from behind. Three of the girls-Willow, Daytona and Sandra-died at the scene, while Natalie was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, when the unknown driver and passenger got out of the truck and saw the girls' bodies, they "bolted into the desert," leaving the truck behind, the Victorville Daily Press reports. The pair reportedly used a flashlight to see who they had hit before fleeing. Neither called 911.

"You're a coward. You killed three kids, you took their lives," said Christine Cordova, an aunt to one of the girls, in a report from KNBC. "You didn't just take them, you hurt everybody."

"And you get to go home with your family, and ours will never come back," she continued.

The four girls were all friends from Lucerne Valley Middle School. Sandra had recently finished eighth grade and-along with Natalie- was going to be starting her freshman year in the fall.

Two of the girls, Natalie and Daytona, were in wheelchairs, Lucerne Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees Vice President Jessica Risler told the Press. They were reportedly walking along the asphalt because it was easier than the High Desert sand.

"They just got out for summer break, so this is their first opportunity to have sleepovers, hang out, play, just be children again after a year in lock-down," Risler said, describing the girls as having "hearts of gold."

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the collision, is asked by the California Highway Patrol to contact the Victorville CHP office at 760-241-1186.

"We're still trying to figure out who was actually driving that Chevy Silverado," CHP Officer Ramon Duran told CNN affiliate KABC. "They obviously knew what they did and they made the decision to flee from the scene instead of rendering aid to those four juveniles and that is just mind-blowing that somebody would do that."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for the victims' funerals and Natalie's medical bills.