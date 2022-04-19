Investigators believe Alicia "Lala" Reynaga was randomly targeted by 52-year-old Anthony Gray at her Stockton high school

Calif. Teen, 15, Stabbed to Death at School by Alleged Campus Intruder Who Randomly Targeted Her

Police are investigating the death of a high school student after she was fatally stabbed Monday by an on-campus trespasser.

Investigators believe 15-year-old Alicia "Lala" Reynaga was randomly targeted by Anthony Gray, 52, at her Stockton, Calif., high school.

The Stockton Police Department said in a news release that Gray parked his car in the front of the Stagg High School parking lot during school hours. "He then exited his car, walked over to the student, and stabbed her," the release read.

Following the stabbing, a school police officer detained Gray. Alicia was taken to a local hospital where she died, per reports.

At a vigil for the victim Monday evening, her father, Manuel Reynaga, told KCRA-TV he is grieving from the unimaginable loss.

"My daughter didn't have any enemies…she was a good kid, a great kid…. I just feel like it's a dream. We're just trying to wake up," he said. Manuel told the outlet his daughter was an outgoing, athletic student who played for the school softball team.

"They practice everyday, and they are a real close-knit team and it was one of their best friends," one parent of Alicia's teammate told KXTV-TV.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln offered his condolences to the community. "My heart is shattered by the violence that ended the life of a young student today," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"No child should ever have to experience or witness such senseless acts of violence," Lincoln added. "We must pray for all of our students, families, faculty and staff as we grieve this heavy loss."

The Stockton Unified School District announced that extra security, along with mental health clinicians and school psychologists, would be available to students and staff all week.

While police are still trying to figure out a motive, Gray faces one charge of murder. He was denied bail.