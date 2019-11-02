Fifth Victim Dies After Mass Shooting at Northern California Halloween Party

Image zoom Orinda, California JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A fifth person has died after a mass shooting that unfolded outside a crowded Halloween party in Orinda, California, on Thursday night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced the additional fatality in a statement on Friday.

“An additional victim from yesterday’s shooting in Orinda has been pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” the statement said. “She is identified as 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo/Hercules. There are now a total of five fatalities in this shooting.”

On Thursday night, authorities arrived at a residence in Orinda and found a “highly chaotic scene” at a Halloween house party with over 100 attendees, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office explained in a previous statement.

The party had been advertised on social media and took place “in a home that was found on a short-term rental website,” reportedly an Airbnb.

“Arriving officers found a highly chaotic scene that included gunshot victims, injured party-goers, and numerous people fleeing the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. “Officers triaged the victims, cleared the location for safety and safeguarded the crime scene.”

Authorities found three gunshot victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital.

The four victims were previously identified as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley, 24-year-old Omar Taylor, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. and 29-year-old Javin County.

“Several other” injured victims were taken to local hospitals, officials said, though it was unclear how many total injured victims there were as many transported themselves to the hospital. The injuries included gunshot wounds and injuries sustained while fleeing the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and authorities are still attempting to find a suspect.

As part of the investigation, a crime lab is analyzing two firearms found in the house to determine if they were used in the shooting.