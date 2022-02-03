1 Killed, Several Others Injured in Shooting Aboard Greyhound Bus in California
One person is dead and several others are injured following a shooting that took place aboard a Greyhound bus in Oroville, California, according to authorities.
On Wednesday evening around 7:35 p.m. local time, police said they began to receive 911 calls indicating that a shooting was underway inside the bus, which was parked outside an ampm convenience store, according to a statement from the Oroville Police Department.
When they arrived, police found "several subjects suffering from gunshot wounds," including one person who was pronounced dead "despite lifesaving measures."
In a statement shared on Facebook, Chuck Reynolds, the Mayor of Oroville, confirmed that five people total had been shot in the incident.
A representative for Greyhound did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: 2 Dead, 5 Injured After Alleged Targeted Shooting of 21-Year-Old's Birthday Celebration on Party Bus
Following the shooting, police reported that the suspect — whose identity has not yet been publicly released — fled the scene before authorities arrived. The Oroville Police Department said that it received 911 calls stating that the suspect was inside a nearby Walmart.
When authorities arrived at the store, police said they found the suspect and "located evidence" that led them to believe he was involved in the Greyhound bus shooting.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Speaking with CBS 13, Reynolds said that the suspect and police were only involved in a physical altercation and no gunfire was exchanged.
The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to the Butte County Jail, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.