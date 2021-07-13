Jayda Sanchez was killed in a crash on Friday, and the driver is still at large

4-Year-Old Calif. Girl Killed in Hit-and-Run, Suspect Still at Large: 'Please Come Clean'

A California family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter, who was killed in a deadly car crash on Friday — and they're offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver they say is responsible.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. last Friday evening. According to the Los Angeles Times, Robert Sanchez was driving on Normandie Avenue in Harbor City, Calif. According to the LAPD, another driver made an illegal U-turn in front of Sanchez.

Police say that Sanchez swerved to avoid a collision, which caused his pickup truck to flip over. It hit a light pole. According to KTLA-TV, the driver of the other vehicle never stopped.

Sanchez and his 5-year-old son, Robbie, survived the crash but have been hospitalized with serious injuries. His 4-year-old daughter, Jayda, was killed instantly by the impact.

Authorities tell CBS-TV Channel 2 that the driver who made the illegal u-turn did not collide with Sanchez. They still consider the case a hit-and-run because the other driver's illegal U-turn led to the deadly crash, and they did not stay at the scene to help.

The other driver has not been identified, and police have been unable to give a description of the vehicle.

While police investigate the case, Jayda's family is inconsolable. Jayda's older sister, Jaylin Medina, tells CBS-TV that Jayda "loved to paint her nails, play with dolls and play with her cousins."

Jayda's mother is begging that the other driver come forward.

"Whoever did this, please come clean, turn yourself in," she told CBS-TV. "You took a poor innocent baby."