California Girl, 7, in Coma and Pregnant Mom Injured in 'Targeted' Shooting

Image zoom Maryam Davis, Kaylanaa Davis Facebook

Police say a shooter “targeted” a California home Tuesday night, leaving a 7-year-old girl in a coma and her pregnant mother seriously wounded.

Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas said neighbors didn’t report the gunfire to police because they mistook it for fireworks, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Authorities say that the shooter either drove by or walked up to the East Pearl Street home around 10:15 p.m., where Maryam Davis and her daughter Kaylanaa were inside along with the girl’s father and two siblings. Kaylanaa was shot in the head.

Her father alleged to police that when he drove his wounded daughter to the nearby fire department about 130 yards from the home, firefighters and emergency personnel inside would not come outside to help him because they believed to be in danger as well, according to CBS.

The mom called police when the fire department would allegedly not come to their assistance outside of the station, and the young girl was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in a police car.

She was eventually airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where she’s currently in a coma, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The Ventura County Fire Department disputes the father’s account, saying in a press release they provided medical services within minutes of receiving the call .

“After thoroughly reviewing our station video footage and the exact timeline of our response, it’s evident that Fire Station 53 responded in a timely, prudent and professional manner to this incredibly dynamic incident,” commented VCFD Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen.

RELATED: Pregnant Ala. Woman Was Shot During Fight and Lost Baby — Now She’s Charged With Manslaughter

“Our crews were outside prepared to render medical services within two minutes of first notification,” Chief Lorenzen said. “Given the dynamics of a tragedy like this, I understand why others might have felt that our response was not quick enough; however, the captain and two firefighters properly evaluated the situation, responded appropriately and met the high standards we expect of our first responders.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred in Port Hueneme and want to extend our heartfelt prayers to the family that was hurt” he added.

CBS Los Angeles reports that police believe the home was targeted and are continuing to investigate the shooting with help from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.