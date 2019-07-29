California Garlic Festival Mass Shooter Identified as Manhunt Continues for Possible Accomplice

The gunman who killed three people and injured 15 at a food festival in Northern California Sunday evening has been identified, PEOPLE confirms.

A source with knowledge of the investigation tells PEOPLE the suspected gunman is Santino William Legan, 19.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said in a press conference late Sunday evening that shots rang out at 5:41 p.m. and that police fatally shot the suspect within a minute.

According to Smithee, the suspect — who was using a rifle and appeared to be shooting at random, according to witnesses — appeared to gain entry to the event by cutting an opening in the fence bordering the parking area. Festival attendees, Smithee said, were subjected to security bag checks and metal detector wands when they entered the premises.

Smithee said police do not know the motive of the shooting.

Police are still searching for a possible second suspect who was reported by eyewitnesses, Smithee said.

“We don’t know whether that suspect was engaged in any shooting or whether they might have been in a support role for the person we accounted for,” he said.

Names of the victims were also not officially released by police, though local press has identified 6-year-old Stephen Romero as one of the victims, citing the boy’s family members.

Stephen’s grandmother, Maribel Romero, told ABC-7 that her grandson was a “kind, “happy,” and “playful” boy.

She said she was at home at the time of the shooting, but that Stephen had attended the festival with his mother and other grandmother — both of whom were also shot in the incident. They have been hospitalized, Romero said.

Gilroy is a city of about 100,000 people about 20 miles south of San Jose. It is known as the “Garlic Capital of the World,” the Associated Press reports.