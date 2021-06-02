Calif. Firefighter Killed, Another Critically Injured by Colleague in Fire Station Shooting: 'A Tragic Day'

The suspected shooter was an off-duty firefighter, according to officials

An off-duty firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department killed one of his colleagues and critically injured another during a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce, California, on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:55 a.m. at L.A. County Fire Station 81, L.A. County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby confirmed at a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

A 44-year-old firefighter engineer who had been with the department for over 20 years was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Osby said.

The second victim, a 54-year-old fire captain, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.

"I stand here with a heavy heart," Osby told reporters. "Today is truly a sad day and a tragic day for the Los Angeles County Fire Department."

Osby said the suspect was another firefighter engineer from L.A. County Fire Station 81. The suspect was not scheduled to work on Tuesday and "for whatever reason, came back to the fire station ... and confronted on-duty personnel," Osby said.

Following the shooting, the suspect then fled to his home in Acton, located just 10 miles away from the fire station, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Brandon Dean.

Upon arrival at the suspect's home, deputies found that the residence was on fire and a person who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head in a small pool located on the property, Dean said.

Though Dean told reporters that the gunshot wound "appears to be self-inflicted," he said that officials "cannot with 100 percent certainty say that that is our suspect because we have not made an approach on the residence yet as the house is still burning."

According to authorities, fire officials did not initially attempt to put the blaze out due to the apparent threat of the suspect.

Instead, fire helicopters were called in for multiple water drops from above, ABC7 reported.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Officials have not released a motive, nor the identities of the suspect or victims involved in the shooting.

"As a fire chief, I never thought that when our firefighters face danger, that they would face that danger in one of our community fire stations," Osby said.