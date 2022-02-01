Police have a 67-year-old male suspect in custody after Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna of the Stockton Fire Department was fatally shot while extinguishing a dumpster fire

California Firefighter Fatally Shot While Putting Out Dumpster Fire: 'One of Our Heroes'

First responders in Stockton, Calif. are mourning the death of one of their own.

Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, 47, a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, was fatally shot at around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning while extinguishing a dumpster fire, according to a statement from SFD. His fellow firefighters immediately provided EMS care and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm devastated to report that Veteran Fire Captain Max Fortuna has succumbed to his injuries," said Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards. "Captain Fortuna served the City of Stockton for 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children. I ask you to keep Captain Fortuna's family and the Stockton Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Officers found a firearm at the scene and detained a 67-year-old male suspect and located a firearm on the scene, Assistant Police Chief Jim Chraska announced during a press conference. A motive remains unknown, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Chief Edwards noted that Fortuna was the first loss their department experienced since two firefighters died in a 1997 building fire. "This is my worst nightmare as the fire chief. It's a very, very sad day for this fire department," he added.

"Captain Max Fortuna was one of our heroes, he is a hero," said Mayor Kevin Lincoln. "This is a sobering reminder of the many sacrifices our firefighters make, day in and day out, in service to our community. His leadership, his commitment to our city, is reflected here by his brothers, sisters, his community showing relentless support.

RELATED VIDEO: L.A. Model Dead, Designer Friend in Critical Condition After Allegedly Being Dumped at Separate Hospitals

"This is a devastating time, it's a difficult season and moment for the city of Stockton and our Stockton firefighters, but the pain that we feel as a community does not compare to the pain that the Fortuna family is experiencing right now," Lincoln added.