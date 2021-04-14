Ernesto Avalos, 28, was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, police said Wednesday

Calif. Father Suspected of DUI Charged with Murder of 5-Year-Old Daughter Who Was Killed in Crash

A California man has been charged with murder after allegedly crashing into a light pole, leaving his 5-year-old daughter dead and another child injured.

Ernesto Avalos, 28, was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, police said Wednesday.

In addition to murder, Avalos faces two felony counts of child endangerment and a felony DUI, court records show.

The victim was identified by family as Avalos' daughter, 5-year-old Alexa Avalos, on a GoFundMe campaign created by family.

"The memories will remain, however nothing can take the place of Alexa in our life," her uncle, Timothy Fisher, wrote on the page. "This more so concerns my dearest youngest sister Stephanie who has lost her one and only daughter. Her pain is known only to her. I can't fathom the agony she is experiencing."

Officers responded around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a single vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found Avalos and the two children inside the car, according to the Colton Police Department.

All three were transported to the hospital, where Alexa died.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling southbound when it crossed over a center median and collided with an electrical pole before coming to rest in the northbound lane of the road, police said.

Ernesto Avalos was already facing a misdemeanor DUI charge at the time of the crash, according to court records.

He is currently being held at West Valley Detention Center on no bail, jail records state. It is not clear if he has entered a plea at this time.