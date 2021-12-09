Calif. Father and Son Accused of Starting Massive Caldor Wildfire That Burned More than 200K Acres

A California father and son were taken into custody Wednesday and accused of starting a massive wildfire that destroyed more than 200,000 acres near Lake Tahoe.

David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being held on $1 million bail on suspicion that they ignited the Caldor Fire, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said.

According to the district attorney's office, the two men are accused of "reckless arson" which "caused inhabited properties to burn and resulted in great bodily injury to multiple victims."

The district attorney's office partnered with the multiple agencies including the Cal Fire and the California Department of Justice to investigate the cause of the Caldor Fire, which, according to Cal Fire, began on Aug. 14 and has since burned more than 221,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and left five people injured.