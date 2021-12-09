Calif. Father and Son Accused of Starting Massive Caldor Wildfire That Burned More than 200K Acres
David Smith, 66, and Travis Smith, 32, are being held on $1 million bail
A California father and son were taken into custody Wednesday and accused of starting a massive wildfire that destroyed more than 200,000 acres near Lake Tahoe.
David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being held on $1 million bail on suspicion that they ignited the Caldor Fire, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said.
According to the district attorney's office, the two men are accused of "reckless arson" which "caused inhabited properties to burn and resulted in great bodily injury to multiple victims."
The district attorney's office partnered with the multiple agencies including the Cal Fire and the California Department of Justice to investigate the cause of the Caldor Fire, which, according to Cal Fire, began on Aug. 14 and has since burned more than 221,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and left five people injured.
The fire was eventually contained after two months on Oct. 21.
The Caldor Fire came after a series of summer wildfires across California — including the Dixie Fire, which was the largest single wildfire in the state's history.
Speaking to The New York Times, defense attorney Mark Reichel said the Smiths were in the Eldorado National Forest for recreation when they spotted the blaze and called 911 several times after their calls kept dropping.
"They're from the area," he said. "They love the forest and nature."
The Smiths hired Reichel in August after their homes and phones were searched and they learned they were being investigated.
"My clients and I have literally just sat and waited for this day to come," Mr. Reichel said, according to the Times. "As we sit here tonight, we have no idea what the prosecution's theory is on how the fire started."
The pair have not been charged and are expected to be arraigned Friday.