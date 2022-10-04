Calif. Family Members — Including a Baby — Have Been Kidnapped, and Police Have No Idea Why

Authorities in California are desperately searching for four family members — including a baby — who were taken at gunpoint from a business in Merced County on Monday.

"We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle," Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a somber video posted to Facebook on Monday.

Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and their 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, "were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59," near the city of Merced, the sheriff's office said in a release.

"So far we have no idea why" the family was kidnapped, Sheriff Warnke said in the video. "Or the motivation behind it. We just know they are gone."

"We need your help," he said, in trying to "locate the family and possibly identify the suspect."

Merced County Sheriff's Office

"It's imperative that we get some information on this," he said.

The suspect is described as "a light-complected male with a shaved head," according to an update from the MCSO. "He was last seen wearing a hoodie."

Possible suspect in family kidnapping. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Authorities believe the suspect "destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks," Sheriff Warnke said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"So far as I know, no contact has been made, no ransom demands — nothing from the suspect," he said. "We need your help."

Detectives have been out canvassing the area, looking for any clues as to what happened to the family.

"We've got aircraft out looking for evidence," he said. "People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break."

"We're asking for your help," he said. "We need your help. We've got to bring this family home safely."

The sheriff's office warned anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 and not approach him or the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call asked to call the sheriff's office at (209) 385-7445.