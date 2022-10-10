'American Dream Gone Wrong': 4 Slain Calif. Family Members Remembered Lovingly in Fundraiser

An online fundraiser pays tribute to the four California family members who were found slain last Wednesday after being kidnapped two days before.

The GoFundMe page was organized by Jaspreet Kaur, the wife of victim Amandeep Singh, 39. Amandap was the brother Jasdeep Singh, 36, who was killed alongside his wife, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and their 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri.

"This is the story of our shared American dream gone wrong," the post begins.

The post adds, "As immigrants to America, they worked tirelessly for 18 years to achieve safety, security, and community for themselves and their families. Aman and Jasdeep were the primary bread earners for the family, supported their elderly parents, and lived under one roof."

Baby Aroohi Dheri; mom Jasleen Kaur; dad Asdeep Singh; and uncle Amandeep Singh. Merced County Sheriff's Office

It pays tribute to the youngest victim, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, who "loved to run around the house in her walker and was a joyous child. She loved being held in her grandparent's, aunt's, and uncle's arms; her eyes were always full of joy. She meant the world to her little cousins Ekam and Seerat."

"Aroohi's parents, Jasdeep and Jasleen, married three years ago in India and re-united two years ago in America after Jasleen's immigration," the page continues. "They were barely starting to make memories together as a family with their baby."

Aman, the page states, "was calm, positive, charitable, and always ready to help others. Aman was the rock of his family, a great dad who always made time to cuddle his son Ekam, read with his daughter Seerat, and treasure their many art projects and other accomplishments."

"Aman routinely donated food to the local food bank and found comfort in his faith, never missing Sunday service in the temple. He was a caring elder brother and a role model to his cousins," the page continues.

On Monday, prosecutors charged suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. The special circumstance charge alleges "the murders were committed during the commission of a kidnapping and that there were multiple murders in the same case," according to a press release from Merced County District Attorney Kimberly R.H. Lewis.

Salgado is also charged with arson and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He will be arraigned Monday, and PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his attorney.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said last week that Salgado had worked for the slain family's trucking business as a driver and had a falling out with them that "got pretty nasty" after he left the company more than a year ago.

About a year ago, after Salgado parted ways with the company, he sent emails and text messages to the family expressing anger over an apparent disagreement they'd had, the family's relatives told investigators, according to Sheriff Warnke.

Salgado was taken into custody last Tuesday after he tried to kill himself, authorities have said.

On Friday, Jesus' brother, Alberto Salgado, was also arrested in connection with the case, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. "Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence."

Alberto Salgado, Jesus Salgado. Merced County Sheriff's Office

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The GoFundMe page for the four victims has been verified as legitimate by the Merced County Sheriff's Office. Proceeds will benefit the family's surviving members.